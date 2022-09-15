This concerns the article in the September 9 edition discussing a potential partnership between the county and Department of Fish and Wildlife wherein the Department would take over management of the reservoir property for a period of years with the possibility of acquiring same at a later date. At the outset, I’ll state I’m not anti-Fish and Wildlife. I believe the majority of individuals working in the Department are dedicated public servants doing what they can in an underfunded agency.
I do have serious doubts the Department can or should manage a unique joint use community property such as the reservoir. The reservoir currently hosts horse and bike trails that draw individuals from many places. It is also a property where people can bow hunt, with permission, or just go for a hike. Aside from issues regarding trail maintenance, if Fish and Wildlife were to take management of the property, the nature of this joint use community area would be forever changed with the introduction of general hunting including firearms seasons.
As an avid turkey hunter, it was laughable seeing Mr. Robinson with Fish and Wildlife quoted as saying most turkey hunters “hunt until noon and are usually out of the area.” I would invite our magistrates to take a drive through local management areas, such as Veterans or Kleber, during Turkey season to see for themselves how many individuals aren’t out of those areas by noon.
Additionally, allowing hunting outside of bow-hunting will pose new risks to non-hunters utilizing the area. If you miss a squirrel, even with a .22, that bullet will come down somewhere. Is that really something a horseback rider should have in the back of their mind?
Deer quota hunts are another matter altogether. I personally quit applying to quotas two years ago because I didn’t feel safe participating in them. Aside from safety issues, the thing that galled me the most about quota hunts was the amount of trash left behind after the hunt was finished. Nobody currently utilizing the reservoir property wants to deal with that.
I truly believe the Departments aim in acquiring this property will not align with the use and satisfaction of current and future users. The reservoir property is a local jewel. A joint use recreational area that belongs to Scott County’s residents. Let’s not turn it into just another WMA and the problems that come with it.
