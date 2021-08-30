To the Editor,
In her recent letter to the editor, Judy Rembacki accused Republicans of telling people not to get vaccinated and not to wear masks and of telling them to go shopping and to go to restaurants and entertainment and sports events thereby causing super-spreading and resulting in deaths from COVID. How absurd a claim is that when so many people have decided against vaccination and wearing masks for personal—not political—reasons. I don’t think that many people have opted out of either or both just because some Republican told them to. It’s insulting that she would be so political herself and let blind party allegiance lead her into making the ridiculous statements she made. How many of those flags on the Capitol lawn represent “people who believed the dangerous rhetoric and criminal behaviors of Republicans until it killed them.” Most likely not that many of them, Ms. Rembacki.
Ms. Rembacki has displayed her incessant hatred of Republicans in her previous letters to the editor, but that’s not the reason I’m submitting this letter since I’m not a Republican. I’m writing to defend people’s right to make their own decisions and to not be told what to do by either party.
By the way, I have a fully vaccinated friend who’s in a hospital right now fighting COVID. She was known to be a mask wearer. But that’s no reason to forego the vaccination. Do what’s right for you.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
