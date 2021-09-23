For weeks now Gabby Petito has been making headlines, but I wish the circumstances were different.
Petito was a 22-year-old with ambitions of traveling the world and documenting the journey. She and Brian Laundrie had spent months traveling the country with plans to stop in Oregon, according to reports. And from the looks of her Instagram account, this doesn’t seem to be the first cross-country trip the couple has taken.
Petito was reported missing by her family in New York, September 11 after communication had stopped for over a week.
As more and more information has come forward this case has been perplexing.
On August 12, a reported argument outside Moab, Utah between the couple led to police suggesting separation for the night. In released body-cam footage Petito is crying claiming she slapped Laundrie and Laundrie had scratches on him. The 911-caller said, however, that Laundrie was seen slapping Petito.
A week later, on August 18, newly-weds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found murdered in nearby La Sal Mountains, but the cases are suspected not to be related.
The last-known communication with Petito came late last month, but the August 30 text is believed not to be the 22-year-old.
North Port, Florida police found Laundrie returned to his family home in Florida alone with the white Ford van on September 1. He quickly lawyered-up and family has scarcely spoken to authorities or media.
Laundrie’s family claims to not have seen him since September 14, where they say he took off to Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve. Police searched the reserve for Laundrie September 18.
Remains that fit Petito’s description were found in Teton County, Wyoming, according to the FBI, on September 19. Those were confirmed to be that of Petito on September 21.
There is speculation that Petito may have been pregnant.
As days continue to pass, more and more people think Laundrie is on the run, rather than missing.
According to Florida news stations, FOX 13 Tampa Bay, after Laundrie returned on September 1, the family—Brian and his parents—went on a multi-day trip, and just before parents reported him missing in the Carlton Reserve, they drove his grey Mustang back to their North Port home.
With these events, this still-developing case has garnered attention from all over the world. John Walsh, best-known for America’s Most Wanted, has even taken it upon himself to investigate this case, claiming Florida police have let a lot slip through the cracks. Those mistakes made, he claims, were similar in the disappearance of his son Adam in 1981 which was also ruled a homicide.
The Petito case has certainly made me ask the two--what I think are the two most obvious—questions: Why? And, how?
If Petito’s death does turn out to be because of domestic violence and Laundrie’s silence because of guilt, I think we all want to know why.
According to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually in the United States. That is roughly 33 percent of the nation’s population. Domestic abuse hotlines receive over 19,000 calls a day. Violence between intimate partners against women is most common between ages 18 to 24.
More statistics from NCADV show that 1 in 2 women murder victims are killed by an intimate partner. Only 34 percent of those injured by intimate partners receive medical attention.
Domestic violence is defined by thehotline.org as, “a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another in an intimate relationship.”
Signs of abuse may be extreme jealousy, saying you don’t do anything right, discouraging you from spending time with friends or family, insulting you in front of others, preventing your own decision making, intimidation, etc.
What can one do to help those in domestic violence situations?
Here are just a few tips from thehotline.org:
— Remember that you cannot ‘rescue them,’ and that decisions about their lives are up to them to make.
— Do not speak poorly of the partner.
— Help create a safety plan.
— Help them identify a support network.
This situation with Petito is a sad, insane, twisted story. When I first heard, I was stunned and hoped Petito would turn up alive. Now that she has been found, I hope Laundrie resurfaces and the truth of the situation comes out.
For more information on domestic violence and how to notice it or help someone in that situation, visit ncadv.org or thehotline.org.
James Scogin is a videographer for the Georgetown News-Graphic.
