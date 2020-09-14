We all know the drill by now.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Maintain a social distance. Stay home if you are sick.
We have heard those steps repeated over and over again as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed almost 190,000 Americans, including more than 1,000 Kentuckians and nine Scott Countians.
The same measures also protect against the seasonal flu this fall and winter.
The benefits of following the steps to prevent the coronavirus are proving to slow the seasonal flu in the Southern Hemisphere as respiratory infections and flu activity from April through September is substantially less than in previous years.
Hygiene and social distancing efforts used to reduce the spread of the coronavirus “have likely played a role in reducing influenza virus transmission,” according to an Aug. 31 influenza update from the World Health Organization.
That makes sense, and our hope is there will be a similar situation now that the flu season is arriving in the Northern Hemisphere.
But let’s play it safe.
Go ahead and plan on getting a flu shot.
Each year, the seasonal flu shot is formulated based upon forecasts of which flu strains are in circulation, and with the pandemic getting the shot is more important than ever. The Centers for Disease Control are encouraging the vaccination as a way to reduce the burden on health care systems already stretched by COVID-19 infections.
Last year, some 400,000 people were hospitalized by the seasonal flu, according to the CDC.
Several Scott County pharmacies and physician offices already have the flu shot available. In many cases, the shot is paid for in full by your insurance carrier or the cost is minimum.
Now is no time to relax. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing.
And get a shot for the seasonal flu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.