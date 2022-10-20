Two years ago, my husband, Jeremy Emerson, and I attended a “debate” of 2020 city council candidates. We were searching for information so we could cast informed votes. By in large, the incumbent candidates spoke with one voice. There was no debate, no differentiation, no platform. There was only, “Here are all the great things we’ve done” and “we just need to keep doing more of the same.” In that moment, my husband, who understands the power of healthy debate and pushing for change when it’s needed, decided to begin preparing for a 2022 run for city council.
Jeremy is a retired veteran whose primary role was logistics. He is a whiz at research and creatively maximizing the value of every resource. For two years, he has been researching, watching council meeting recordings going back years. He has reached out to former council members and other city government officials to learn from their experience. He has studied Georgetown’s past and present challenges and talked with community members. Through his research, he has found a recurring theme of council action without debate. Decisions are made and then the community is told about them, often followed by a rate increase somewhere to pay for it.
Having lived in Georgetown just four years gives Jeremy a unique perspective when compared to the rest of the candidates who have lived here many years. He understands where Georgetown was, but without rose-colored glasses, he sees it now for where it is. Jeremy cares about making Georgetown the best community it can be, maintaining the small town feel we fell in love with while planning for the slow to moderate growth most of the community wants. He wants to be proactive in that planning, not reactive, constantly chasing resources just to keep up. To do that, debate is required. The community needs to have a voice, and Jeremy is committed to listening to and representing the people. His platform is available for all to see on his website. While some candidates either don’t have a plan or don’t communicate it, Jeremy has gone above and beyond to try to let people know who he is and what he’s about, and he welcomes questions, discussion, and yes, even debate, in order to carry Georgetown into the future that we want, not the one that is thrust upon us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.