Well, it’s Christmas again. And I have a message about this special day that I’d like to share. I cannot count the number of friends who have told me that the holidays are the worst days after the loss of a loved one. They are right. And if you’ve ever lost a loved one, you know just how right they are.
My daughter Samantha had a very close friend named Helen. She was her closest friend in life. On the Christmas Eve after Samantha died, Helen brought me a present and instructed me not to open it until Christmas Day. It was a poem, and although I could hardly read it through the tears, it had a special message. This was our first Christmas without all the children and grandchildren gathered around for our traditional breakfast. When it came time for me to offer grace, I asked each one to bow their heads, and the poem was my prayer. The poem seemed to be a message from the one who was missing from the table.
The poem is entitled “My First Christmas in Heaven.” I want to share it with you, and especially with those of you who are spending your first Christmas without a loved one. I hope it touches your heart as it did mine.
My First Christmas in Heaven
I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below,
With tiny lights like Heaven’s stars, reflecting on the snow.
The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away that tear,
For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear,
But the sounds of music cannot compare with the Christmas choir up here.
I have no words to tell you of the joy their voices bring
For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.
I know how much you miss me. I see the pain inside your heart.
But I am not so far away. We really aren’t apart.
So be happy for me, dear ones. You know I hold you dear.
And be glad I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I send you each a special gift, from my heavenly home above.
I send you each a memory of my undying love.
After all, love is a gift more precious than pure gold.
It was always most important in the stories Jesus told.
Please love each other, as the Father said to do,
For I cannot count the blessings or love He has for you.
So have a Merry Christmas, and wipe away that tear,
Remember, I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.