To the Editor,
Stealing political yard signs is bad this year. I devoted two afternoons to putting up Biden/McGrath/Hicks yard signs on U.S. 25 north of Georgetown.
It was a long process, including always knocking on the doors and asking the homeowners for permission to put out the signs — and making sure they were on private property, not on the right of way. A day later, most of them were gone.
In some areas around Georgetown, Democratic signs have been stolen four times already this season. Republicans talk of law and order, but have no respect for other people’s rights to free speech. I thought of stealing their signs, but I didn’t because I’m an honorable man and respect their right to free speech, and vengeance is not honorable.
If you wonder why there aren’t more Democratic signs out — it’s because Republicans have stolen them.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.