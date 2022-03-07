To the Editor,
The only thing President Biden has done quickly is close our pipeline, and open the border to anyone. Oh yes, one more thing — he travels quickly to his home state of Delaware.
He’s been in politics for about 50 years, was Vice President for 8 years. You would really think he’d know what he’s doing. He picked Kamala Harris as his Vice President. He put her in charge of the border — what did she do there? Now she’ll be going to Europe — the excitement of her life as she’s never been there. I simply cannot imagine how her giggling will be accepted.
I’m certainly not sure, but I doubt this war/invasion of Ukraine would have happened had Trump still been in office; one year into Biden’s presidency, we had it happen.
One year into his presidency we had 13 soldiers killed while near an international airport helping to evacuate Afghan allies. We left all our military equipment which the enemy appreciated.
I’m certain the White House and its leaders knew months before anything happened in Ukraine the intentions of Putin. They certainly knew more than you and I. There was no preparation. Putin has no fear or concern regarding the president. Initially Bilen said we’ll see how the sanctions work in a month. What?
As this horror continues in Ukraine, those who are giving supplies are proud of themselves. Supplies should have been there months ago — no one is a hero other than those fighting in Ukraine. The real hero is the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
By the way — Putin is a genius; with understanding horror, and how to deliver horror. His horror will be after he dies!
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
