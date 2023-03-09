Beshear is the best governor we have had for many years — and I say that as a lifelong Republican....Our GOP super majority — both branches — are totally drunk with their absolute power — especially that guy Thayer, and their main agenda is to get rid of a great Democrat governor and install one of their stooges to promote their many hidden agendas. Politicizing local governments is the worst idea that I have ever heard. Local citizens usually know candidates and their demeanor. Scott County has recently experienced a lot of unneeded election drama. Kentucky has a very bad history of “fixing” local voting and Democratic money and legislative monopoly will surely corrupt a “tolerable” voting system.
First on Kentucky Legislature long list of misdeeds was to destroy the Education system of Kentucky (already #44 out of a group of 50) and finance a private Charter school system to flourish. They have already declared that they have no financial responsibility for teacher salaries and have approved the establishment of Charter schools in Kentucky. Biggest issue now is that anyone thinking of starting a Charter school knows that all the support Kentucky legislature allows per student is now $4,100. Most states that allow Charter schools pay much more. Arizona now pays $7,000, and Charter schools flourish there. I have heard that Chicago allows $14,000 per student — but don’t know if that is a fact.
A few years ago, they abolished Kentucky Teachers Retirement Pension System for all new teachers in KY and they will have to rely on a 401 (stock market) for their retirement and no social security. Anyone who has had a 401K the last 15 years know how unreliable they can be. Most people do not know that teachers in a private pension plan cannot be eligible for Social Security when they retire; Cannot even get Social Security benefits based on a spouse’s SS work history. Who would want to work their entire life and risk their retirement?
Affluent parents/children will excel while marginal children will be left behind with a very poor third class education with poorly trained, poorly paid teaching staff. Kentucky Legislature has already “dumbed-down” requirements to teach in Kentucky. Rank 1 teachers in Kentucky must have BS in Education and 60 hours of graduate school, about 6-7 years of school. Now they are issuing conditional teaching certificates at will. Scott County is also burdened with a large population of ESL children with no economic support system and dire family circumstances.
All we can do as concerned citizens and parents is to stop voting for Democratic legislators for a few years and try to level the playing field in Frankfort. Gov. Beshear is helpless to control the GOP super majority in power now.
By the way, they still have their cozy pension plan and still give themselves a raise every time they meet at $200 plus a day, each.
I truly regret having to vote for any Democrat — but, after witnessing the last 2 plus years of Democrat control of our government in DC and their wokeness and malfeasance, we have no other choice but do our constitutional duty to vote the bums out.
As for Burney Jenkins — Stop criticizing him and allow him to grow into his job. He is a good dedicated, educated man of good integrity. He has been with us since he was 18 and has done much for Georgetown. I hope these many critical comments are not race-based — Georgetown is too good and has come too far for that sort of crap. I’m old enough to remember Georgetown in the 1960’s and that infamous bathroom sign on the Scott County courthouse.
