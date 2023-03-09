To the Editor,

Beshear is the best governor we have had for many years — and I say that as a lifelong Republican....Our GOP super majority — both branches — are totally drunk with their absolute power — especially that guy Thayer, and their main agenda is to get rid of a great Democrat governor and install one of their stooges to promote their many hidden agendas. Politicizing local governments is the worst idea that I have ever heard. Local citizens usually know candidates and their demeanor. Scott County has recently experienced a lot of unneeded election drama. Kentucky has a very bad history of “fixing” local voting and Democratic money and legislative monopoly will surely corrupt a “tolerable” voting system. 

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.