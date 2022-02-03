Last spring a northern Scott County family was surprised when law enforcement arrived at their home. After a few moments, members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and others determined a 911 call regarding a gun was a hoax.
The situation was resolved quickly and without further incident — mostly due to rational and quick thinking by deputies — but it could have been so much worse.
The hoax is called “swatting,” named after an effort to have armed police or SWAT units surround a home due to a fake call to 911 regarding a violent crime in motion. There have been incidents nationally where innocent people — unaware of the fake call — are injured or even killed by responding law enforcement. Sometimes it is easier to discern a call is fake than others.
Swatting puts everyone at risk. The target of the hoax is certainly at risk as their behavior may be innocent in certain circumstances, but appear sinister to first responders who are acting on bogus information. Law enforcement is at risk for much the same reason as a home owner or the target of the hoax may not know what is happening and believe they are protecting their family and home. There is also the cost of first responders attending to a hoax when there may be needed for a real emergency.
Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, took what happened to the Mallard Point family to heart and has drafted a bill making a fake swatting call a felony. The bill has passed the House Judiciary Committee and now goes to the full House for a vote.
There are elements to the bill that are still being discussed, but Pratt’s bill deserves serious attention and eventual passage.
Those who make swatting calls may believe they are humorous, but the potential for harm to all others involved is too significant to ignore.
Fake swatting calls should be illegal and there should be a substantial penalty to discourage what some may see as a prank. When armed law enforcement officers are alerted to a potential crime, it is never a funny situation.
