“Preach a sermon everywhere you go, and stop and say a word or two along the way.” These were the thought-provoking words spoken by the minister at Senator Bob Dole’s funeral a couple of weeks ago. Although the Senator had many tough debates in the halls of the Capital, no one doubted where he was as a man of faith and compassion.
I talked to an elderly friend recently about the people other than his family members who had influenced him on his journey through life. He mentioned three people, and what struck him most was not some great feat, but rather, how they lived their lives. As he described them to me, I thought “they preached a sermon everywhere they went.” That was what made each of them special.
As I thought about what he said, I looked back at the person other than my family who influenced my young life more than anyone else. It was my coach, Tom Green. He never yelled at his players or the officials. I never heard him say a curse word. Coach Green coached several all-state players in both football and basketball, but whether we sat on the end of the bench or were an all-star, he treated us all the same. If you played sports, you were known as “One of Tom’s boys.” I was one of Tom’s boys and when I became a coach, I wanted to be just like him. He, too, lived a sermon for all his boys.
Maybe we should all think about the words the minister at Bob Dole’s funeral said, and preach a sermon everywhere we go, and stop and say a word or two along the way.
Edgar Guest wrote a poem called “Sermons We See.” Let me borrow a few lines that tell this story much better than I do.
I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day;
I’d rather one should walk with me than merely show the way.
I soon can learn to do it if you’ll let me see it done;
I can watch your hands in action, but your tongue too fast may run.
For I might misunderstand you and the high advice you give,
But there’s misunderstanding how you act and how you live.
One good man teaches many, men believe what they behold;
One deed of kindness noticed is worth forty that are told.
Who stands with men of honor learns to hold his honor dear,
For right living speaks a language which every one is clear.
The Bible said these four words about a man named Enoch: “Enoch walked with God”. Four words only, but they say so much. No one could doubt the life he led. No one could doubt the life we lead if we “Preach a sermon everywhere we go, and stop and say a word or two along the way.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
