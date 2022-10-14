To the Editor,
Thanks for offering to publish this my response to recent letter to you from one Sherry Stratford, which letter cautioned Georgetown voters against electing me to Georgetown Council in the approaching November 8 general election (See News-Graphic, 9-13-22.)
Stratford objects to my “…many arrests for erratic behavior…”. Records of Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office indicate that my court convictions have been for misdemeanors only, no felonies. Anyone who attempts to lead appears “erratic”, as demonstrated by Robin Hood, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., and many other courageous social reformers.
My effort since returning to Georgetown in 1990, after twenty (20) years of farmwork elsewhere, has been to lead my hometown back to its pre-tobacco, pre-automotive reliance on small-scale, homestead-based, non-motorized, subsistence cropwork–food, fiber, and timber crops–and pedestrianism. Anyone’s lifelong personal and professional commitment to horticulture and economic botany, such as mine, in a society dominated by government-imposed motor consumerism, by the consequent motor-commuters who sleep in so-called “bedroom communities”, and by anti-vegetation policies and practices, would appear “erratic” in that motor-consumer, motor-commuter, anti-vegetation society.
Though apparently “erratic”, I am not alone in my effort to replace motor consumerism/commuterism with pedestrian cropwork skills. Above Stratford’s said letter, News-Graphic devotes about one-third (⅓) of its editorial page to opinion headlined, “Climate change: We have no time to lose”.
Regarding Stratford’s objection that I was charged with assault, my conviction on misdemeanor, fourth-degree assault–because I defended myself and my property with folded, flexible umbrella which I happened to have in hand, from three teenage, male trespassers who faced me defiantly and refused my request that they leave–is, according to Scott County Circuit Clerk, not final because still awaiting judgment of its appeal to Scott Circuit Court. “We don’t have to get off this field because it’s condemned!”, shouted gleefully one of the trespassers who had joined other neighbors in persuading town government to bush-hog and bulldoze my horticulture, sylviculture, and botanic crops, so that my land would look like theirs–mowed.
I had previously welcomed said neighbor’s walking across my hayfield, until they and their parents refused to join me in using handtools rather than motorized tools, in order to reduce neighborhood noise.
Record of Scott County Detention Center indicates my two-hour incarceration there in 1992. But office of Scott Circuit Clerk, where all local criminal charges are filed, advises that it has no record of the 1992 assault charge indicated by SCDC. And I recall no such charge or incarceration.
Regarding Stratford’s defense of motor vehicles, a huge international opposition to motor transport is seen in a vast literature, which literature, please note, includes Kentucky Drivers’ Manual published by Kentucky State Police: “Drive less. Consider carpooling, taking a bus, using a bicycle, or walking.”
Similarly, a vast international literature–much if not most of it scientific–advocates dry-earth composting of septic waste to make crop fertilizer. Wetsewers emerged when, as Georgetown’s government does now, town government of London, England ordered proprietors to buy and use their wetsewer service as they installed it town-wide in 19th century. But dry-earth management was preferred by many–including England’s queen, Victoria, who rejected London’s government-ordered wetsewer service–because they trusted dry-earth management of septic waste as “perfectly sweet and wholesome” (See Eveleigh, David, Bogs, Baths, and Basins–The Story Of Domestic Sanitation. London: Sutton Pub. Ltd., 2012.). So, Sherry Stratford, don’t knock dry-earth toilets.
Stratford’s letter further condemns my housekeeping by recounting fact that my home recycling (including storage, re-use, and marketing) of discarded “waste” (so-called) materials, for decades since 1990, has caused our town’s so-called code enforcers to repeatedly cite me. They have many times landfilled my stored materials, various personal items, tools, and even my personal paper records. Why? Because I recycle and they don’t! Fortunately they can no longer ship so-called septic “waste” (including their home and office sewage via GMWSS’s sludge product) to our now closed local landfill. But rather than join me in seeking and finding various ways to reuse discarded “waste” (so-called) materials, town of Georgetown’s hired and elected personnel defy intent of KRS 224.43-010 to reduce landfill shipments, by citing me for my home recycling, by removing my stored items and materials and shipping them to some out-of-county landfill, and probably by their weekly shipments of their own so-called “housewaste” materials to an out-of-county landfill.
Town of Georgetown’s tax-paid government bureaucrats, obligated to support and comply with–in order to increase their taxation-derived paychecks–the corporate agendas of GMWSS, Kentucky Utilities, Columbia Gas, the communications providers, and various other corporations, took my two dwelling houses and my cropland because I had naively, as a horticulturist/botanist, managed them for no-frills shelter and for healthy, chemical-free crops; rather than for conspicuous expenditures and conspicuous compliance with their various so-called building codes and property maintenance codes.
Rather than bow to bureaucrats and abandon my “back-to-the-land” dream, I rely on the following local, state, and federal laws that recommend, authorize, legitimize, and even fund (in the case of one federal law) urban cropwork and homesteading: Georgetown Ordinance 06-027 (Allows “natural landscaping…native and naturalized plants to any heights, including ferns, wildflowers, grasses, forbs (weeds), shrubs, and trees….”.); Scott County Zoning Ordinance 2.81A(4 ) (Allows horticulture in all Scott County zoning districts.); KRS 413.072 (Allows horticulture, sylviculture, and agriculture in all zoning districts of Kentucky, while voiding zoning and nuisance ordinances that would interfere.) ; KRS 149.336 (Authorizes and promotes small-scale, non industrial urban forestry in Kentucky.); KRS 198B.060(3) (Voids building codes that would interfere with urban farming.); and 16 U.S. Code 2105 (Federal law that preserves, promotes, and even funds urban forestry nationwide.).
Laws cited above offer all Georgetonians, including me, access to a lifetime career in urban cropwork and urban farming. All Georgetown residents, including Sherry Stratford, whose letter to you about me indicates her devotion to motor transport, could hugely improve themselves and our community by studying those pro-agrarian laws and by then relying on them to join me in agrarianizing, pedestrianizing, and reforesting Georgetown and Scott County.
I still reside in Georgetown and receive my mail at a Georgetown address. So am I not, Sherry Stratford, a Georgetown citizen who may legally seek election to public office in his home town?
Stephen Price
Georgetown
