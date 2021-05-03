While much of the Georgetown City Council’s focus this year has been on increasing revenues, it was refreshing to note a substantial part of Friday’s finance committee meeting centered on cost cuts.
Nothing was obviously decided during the meeting, but from our perspective two areas deserve continued discussion.
The first is an interlocal agreement that affects both the City of Georgetown and the Scott County Fiscal Court.
Most governments have long ago turned inspections such as electrical and building over to private contractors. These are services that could easily be privatized with no drop off in the quality of service. And there are plenty of nearby examples of governments that have privatized these services to determine its effectiveness.
Of course, this is a decision that must be made by both the city and county, but it would seem to be an area in which some savings are available and certainly worth a real discussion.
The other area the city should examine closely is turning over its sanitation department to a private company. In the past, Mayor Tom Prather has been asked about this possibility, and he has always answered that this department “breaks even,” or pays for itself.
During Friday’s discussion, the early projections actually show a deficit in this department because of the need for trucks and equipment. The projected deficit — keep in mind this are preliminary talks and the actual decision to purchase the equipment has not been made— is over $618,000, all of which, apparently is for trucks and equipment.
This department currently also has six vacancies and salaries for licensed CBL drivers are increasing because of a national shortage. That shortage also makes it harder for the city to compete much less hire CBL drivers.
It would seem this might be an opportune time for the city to take a good, hard look to see if privatizing this service might be in its best interest. It is likely many of the current sanitation employees would be hired immediately by the company that is awarded the city’s contract, and those who are not hired could fill vacant positions in the city’s public works or other departments. And now would be the time to move before spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on equipment.
Prather even acknowledged that if the city were to privatize this department, all employees would be retained by the city in anther capacity.
Both of these decisions are not easy, because they involve people and jobs, but both appear to make sense and could have long-term benefits.
Of course, nothing like this should be done lightly or without study, but just as the city needs to adjust its revenues, so too the city needs to look at how it is spending its money and if it is doing so in the most effective way.
