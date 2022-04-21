To the Editor,
I fully endorse Lana Pennington for the Office of Coroner for Scott County. I have known Lana for 17 years and I have seen her develop professionally in character and integrity. Lana is a very strong and calm individual in the times of crisis.
As a pastor, I have called upon her for help and assistance when church members lost loved ones or experienced other devastating situations. I feel that she possesses a rare gift to bring peace, calmness, and support during the worst of circumstances.
Lana has a servant’s heart that I have seen over and over again as a member of our church. She has the ability to speak the right words and offer guidance as needed. I feel she would be a blessing to the community serving in this office.
Pastor Gary Brown
Scott County
