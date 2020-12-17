To the Editor,
Dr. Michael Cairo said in his letter to the editor a week or so ago that those who had attacked his attack on Karen Tingle-Sames had missed the point. No, Dr. Cairo, it is you who missed the point. Since you teach political science, surely you’ve read the Bill of Rights at least once. That Bill of Rights, as I said in a previous letter, is the point.
You said you didn’t think that Tingle-Sames could serve fairly on the Georgetown City Council because of that post since it showed her to be too biased. It has been over half a decade since I was a professor, but I don’t think all that much has changed within the halls of academia in that time. Some of my more liberal colleagues back then had some difficulty finding the line between education and indoctrination. I’m not accusing you of anything, of course, but, Dr. Cairo, have you ever let your liberal bias shape the content, materials or goals of the courses you teach? Has your liberal bias in any way influenced your pedagogical decisions? If so, your wanting Tingle-Sames off the Council is a bit hypocritical, don’t you think?
And as another letter writer said this past week, your attempt to damage the reputation of her business because of her views was inexcusable.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
