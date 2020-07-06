It is as close as you can get to a win-win.
The Scott County Fiscal Court’s decision to sign with Shepard’s House, an intensive outpatient program for addicts has great promise.
Those who will benefit the most are addicts who have been caught up in Scott County’s justice system. Too often these individuals find themselves on an endless treadmill leading nowhere.
“They were incarcerated, got out and still have the same problem,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Now, through Shepard’s House some of these individuals will have the opportunity to receive counseling, job training and assistance to overcome their addictions. Shepard’s House operates a substance abuse program in the Boyle and Fayette county detention centers, as well as Grant County’s jail.
The arrangement with the Grant County jail was a major part of the fiscal court’s decision, as it includes a space dedicated to the program, which includes surplus beds. Now, Scott County inmates who qualify can be transferred to the Grant County jail for treatment and then return to Scott County once the program is complete.
The program is an innovate step for Scott County as it struggles with a detention center frequently overcrowded. The detention center is an 86-bed jail, but it is not unusual for there to be 130 or more inmates in the facility.
By being able to send inmates struggling with substance abuse to Shepard’s House frees needed space at the detention center and offers the inmate an opportunity at a fresh start.
Roger Fox, director of outreach for Shepard’s House and a recovering addict, says lives are changed when communities begin investing in men and men who are incarcerated.
Shepard’s House will be located in Marketplace Circle and will include space for group meetings and peer sessions.
The fiscal court, the detention center and Shepard’s House should each be praised for taking such a bold but important step forward. For each individual who is able to break the addiction cycle the benefits for that individual and the community at large are priceless.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.