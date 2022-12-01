I recognize that I am biased. For the full extent of my memory, I’ve been a lover of history. My major at Centre College was history. History books are my pleasure reading. I collect historical political memorabilia. While I like to keep an eye on the future, I’m a firm believer that our history shapes who we are, even more than we care to admit.

I come by it honestly, though. My dad is a retired history teacher. Perhaps our dinner conversations weren’t typical. I now realize that our vacations were not. If there was a battlefield or fort on our route, you can guarantee there was a stop...and likely a detour even if it wasn’t.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.