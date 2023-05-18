As most citizens of Georgetown and Scott County, I just received my property assessment. I thought when the water board doubled the water bill and Jenkins and City Council with their upcoming fees and taxes, especially the ridiculous storm water run off proposal was bad, it even gets worse for taxpayers.
I’m talking about the Scott County PVA, Burke and Company. My assessment increased a whopping 45,000, a property tax increase of over 28 percent, over $400 more than I paid last year. This is in one year, and I assume from talking with them they expect homeowners to afford this kind of increase year after year. They want to use the phrase fair market value and my argument was there is no such thing as fair market value.
The real estate market is over inflated. Real estate agents have home buyers bid against each other, doesn’t matter what the property is listed for, if they overbid it by $50,000 that’s what Burke and Co. call fair market value. So I called Burke and Co. to try and arrive at what I thought was a reasonable reduction. No luck there, Scott County PVA couldn’t care less. If I had to guess they’re probably all real estate brokers or agents.
When Tim Jenkins was PVA I could always get some kind of reduction. He was at least reasonable and a property assessment is an estimated value, which it says right on it. Of course Tim left the county, I can see why. So if a real estate agent bids buyers against each other in your neighborhood and your value increases 60 or 100 thousand dollars you’re gonna pay taxes on it. There are other ways of doing this without increasing property taxes so much.
In conclusion I’ll only have the screws put to me for so long, by the mayor, city council, water board, or Burke and Company. A friend of mine who also got screwed by the PVA ask me when does this end. I told him it doesn’t ever end in Scott County. There are other counties to live in especially those who appreciate residents, not taxing and feeing them to death.
