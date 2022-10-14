For those who believe our country is hopelessly divided, there is at least one area where we broadly agree: Our country’s healthcare system isn’t working like it should.

What we have is truly a study in contrasts.  Although it represents about a fifth of our economy, employs an eighth of our workforce and 90-plus percent of Americans have health insurance, there are still significantly underserved areas, severe staffing shortages and thousands of families who have been bankrupted because of medical costs. On top of that, the United States trails many other industrialized nations in such critical areas as life expectancy and maternal mortality.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.