There are many causes of depression, but PTSD is without a doubt a major cause. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is simply stated as seeing or living through a traumatic event. It often happens to war veterans and leads to over 7,000 deaths by suicide a year. It can result from physical or sexual assault, bullying, an accident, death of someone close to you, or even a near death experience. The list goes on and on.
My daughter was in her late 20’s when she asked me to go with her to see her doctor in Frankfort. She had been seeing him for years and he was treating her depression. It was unusual that she asked me to go with her, but of course I went. It was then that I learned something I could never have imagined. She had been sexually assaulted by a neighbor as a young child. My heart almost broke. Why didn’t I know? What could I have done? And then on the way home we both cried and then she said, “Daddy you believe me, don’t you?”
“Of course, I believe you,” I replied. I do believe, however, that is why so many that have gone through this life devasting event fail to speak up. Will anyone believe them? Maybe they even are led to believe it is their own fault.
Lately we have seen women fighting through tears come forward and finally have the courage to tell their story. And then we hear hundreds more say “me too.” “No one will believe you,” a young boy is told as he is abused by a church leader or scout master. Then years later we see this grown man break down and cry as he tells his story about how he was abused as a young child.
Traumatic events are often the reason for depression. I have family members that are first responders and they too face traumatic events. Pulling a young child that has lost his life out of a car or not being able to save a person from a burning house are events they often face. One firefighter told me, after a particularly bad case he was working, that he would retire if he had to face something like that again.
Then there is the military. Only those who have been there can understand what they go through. It is those flashbacks that lead to depression and yes, sometimes suicide. I think about a couple of young men I coached back at Georgetown High School. Both went to Vietnam to fight for our freedoms, and both returned home safely. Or at least that is what everyone thought. Little did anyone know what they had gone through and how they were struggling with depression. They fought the war and came home, but the battle with depression was too much.
PTSD is one of the major causes of depression. It is those flash backs of things you feel you can never get over that rob you of happiness. My advice is, if you are struggling with this, remember that you are not alone. There are professionals who can help you work through these kinds of events. Get help. And know that you can get past it, so never, ever give up.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
