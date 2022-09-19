Who can forget this September 2019 exchange between former Governor Matt Bevin and reporters concerning Bevin’s reluctance to permit public access to records confirming his use of travel records and the use of a state airplane?
“The information is out there. The people can see all of the flights that have been taken and can see where the money came from.”
“The real question is: Why does it matter what the purpose (of the trip) is? Did taxpayers pay for it? If they did, then they should know the purpose. If they didn’t pay for it, it’s none of their business.”
“It’s none of their business.”
That statement sums up a gubernatorial administration that resisted disclosure of records relating to Braidy Industries, the actuarial analysis of its pension reform plan, allegations of sexual harassment leveled against executive branch employees, and — of course — executive pardons.
The public bore the cost of litigation, as well as the cost to its right to know.
It is troubling to learn that a candidate for state auditor — the guardian of taxpayer dollars and champion of public accountability and integrity — has signaled her disdain for open government well ahead of the general election.
Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Danial Cameron — a man whose lukewarm commitment to open government is everywhere on display — issued an open records decision in which his staff found that Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball — an announced candidate for Auditor of Public Accounts — violated the open records law in denying a request for all state forms requesting Ball’s out-of-state or out-of-country travel, later amended to “records of any out-of-state or international travel by” the Treasurer.
Ball denied the request as unreasonably burdensome because it “was vague, overly broad, and fail[ed] to identify the requested records with sufficient particularity to identify responsive records” — a statutorily recognized basis for denying an open records request if supported by clear and convincing evidence.
The Attorney General rejected Ball’s claim based on her failure to present clear and convincing evidence of an unreasonable burden as required by KRS 61.872(6) — a curious legal analysis in itself that makes no reference to controlling Kentucky Supreme Court caselaw.
To be clear, travel records are public records to which the public must be afforded access for the reasons identified in our earlier analysis of Bevin’s travel records:
“Records identifying the dates, destinations, purposes, and associated costs, including staff costs, of flights actually taken . . . enable the public to verify the use of public equipment and personnel for public purposes and in some cases nonpublic purposes.”
Can it be that a candidate who aspires to hold office as the guardian of taxpayer dollars doesn’t appreciate this basic principle of public accountability?
Within a year of the Bevin travel record controversy, current Auditor Mike Harmon called for greater transparency in “the use of taxpayer owned and funded aircraft by their elected leaders for both official and non-official business,” and advocated “for changes in law by the General Assembly that will create a consistent way to disclose the purpose of flights . . . . “
Under pressure, Bevin finally released the requested records.
Will Treasurer/Candidate Ball do the same or stubbornly resist disclosure in the courts at the expense of the taxpayers and, more importantly, the taxpayers’ right to know?
Amye Bensenhaver is a retired assistant AG who specialized in open records laws, she is the co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.