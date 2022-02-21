To the Editor,
Double huh? Damon Thayer believes COVID-19 is a charade? Phillip Pratt wants to take away unemployment benefits to provide incentives for people to get jobs?
I appreciate the mentality of making statements based on gut feelings over facts but these guys must not know how to use computers to do research. 737,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. 13,500 Kentuckians are no longer with us due to this virus. Unemployment numbers are going down and are no different than those of the past 10 years.
I appreciate the fact that our governor had the courage to put public health above politics. It doesn’t take backbone to play to your base.
Bill Jones
Georgetown
