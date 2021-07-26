The future of the low-head dam at Great Crossing Park will be discussed Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Great Crossing High School at 6:30 p.m.
The dam was the scene of a May 5 drowning, one of several over the years which have occurred near the dam.
The meeting will be conducted by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife which removed a similar dam on Elkhorn Creek earlier this year near the Jim Beam Distillery.
Low-head dams have been the focus of many states including Kentucky. The dams were installed decades ago to improve irrigation for farmers, but now many are failing structurally and no longer serve their original purpose.
Low-head dams are sometimes called “killer dams,” because the surface water can appear calm and tranquil, but beneath the surface the water circulates pulling objects to the bottom where they can sometimes become caught on other objects. The dams also collect sediment which can create problems downstream.
Removal of the low-head dam restores Elkhorn Creek to its natural state, enables fish to migrate and creates an easier route for recreational kayakers. The location of Great Crossing High School, nearby, will increase the use of Great Crossing Park which also increases the dangers created by the low-head dam.
There will be some who will oppose the low-head dam removal, perhaps based upon the potential flooding impact downstream.
We urge anyone who has an interest to attend the public hearing to gather more information and to share your thoughts and opinions.
It is our belief the low-head dam at Great Crossing Park has served its purpose and the benefits of its removal outweigh any potential risks. We must confess the dangers created by the low-head dam, and the unnecessary loss of life over the years, is also a significant factor in our position.
The public hearing on Aug. 3 is an opportunity to get information and background from experts.
