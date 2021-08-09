To the Editor,
The recent article in the Georgetown News-Graphic, about county-wide broadband, is a reminder of the current lack of county-wide mandatory garbage pickup. The Scott County Fiscal Court recently adopted a dog leash ordinance, for the rural parts of the county, that is similar to that of the City of Georgetown. It is time for the magistrates and judge-executive to be equally concerned about sanitation in the rural parts of Scott County.
During a recent conversation with Judge Covington, he revealed that there is only an 88% participation rate in sanitation service by households in the rural parts of the county. This is opposed to a 100% participation rate by households within the city of Georgetown.
Those who are not participating in rural garbage pickup, are shifting this cost to the rest of Scott County residents. They are disposing of their garbage by the following illegitimate methods:
—They are disposing of their trash in and around their homes. This is a huge problem with rented residences.
—They are disposing of their garbage by throwing it on the public right of way, on private property and in the waterways.
—They are putting it in business owners’ dumpsters.
—They are bringing it into the city and placing it with garbage that is picked up by the Georgetown sanitation department.
Rural sanitation will become an even larger problem since the fiscal court has voted to close the local landfill. Because of this dispute, it is my understanding that free dump days have been discontinued at the landfill. Public sanitation is essential to maintain a healthy society. The Scott County fiscal court should immediately take responsibility for this problem.
Can anyone imagine the city of Georgetown not imposing mandatory participation in its sanitation service?
Thank you for your kind attention to this matter.
Stephen Glass
Georgetown
