As your Agriculture Commissioner, I pushed to foster lasting business relationships between Louisville’s restaurant community and the farmers in surrounding counties who raise many of the top-quality farm products restaurants need to fill out their menus. Despite the devastating impact Andy Beshear’s shutdown orders had on Louisville’s restaurants, closing some family-owned small businesses forever, those that have survived have benefited from these relationships. You can be sure I’ll continue to emphasize the economic benefits everyone feels when Louisville’s business community prioritizes Kentucky’s farm families as their source of food and beverage.

How will I expand on these efforts as your next Governor? From what I have heard from local residents, the biggest challenges to Louisville are crime, infrastructure, and education. When Louisville is safe and prosperous, Kentucky is safe and prosperous.

