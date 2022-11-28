To the Editor,
Thanks to Timothy Miller and D. Dziubakowski for their well-reasoned letters in the News-Graphic regarding the proposed rate increase. Thanks to the News-Graphic for keeping the public apprised of the issues as well.
I urge everyone to come to the City Council Meeting Monday, November 28.
1.) Who are the individuals that make up the GMWSS Board of Commissioners? How long have they served? How is the board formed/appointed/elected?
2.) How long has Mr. Acevedo been in his position?
3.) Who reviewed the studies conducted in 2019? How many different entities looked at those studies: city engineers, planning and zoning, legal, accounting, county etc. and gave feedback according to their areas of expertise? Who signed off on, and gave the final approval which made the citizens of Georgetown liable?
4.) I appreciated the listing of the millions of dollars for projects and wonder if someone can break the numbers out in a pie chart? I just can’t seem to keep the numbers straight as listed.
5.) Referring back to D. Dziubakowski’s letter I would also like to see another chart detailing the breakdown of the liability, hoping to see that a substantial amount of the fiasco is being covered by the engineering firm’s insurance, the contractor’s insurance, the city’s insurance, the county’s insurance etc. and then finally how much is to be covered by Georgetown citizens. The question remains — why are only the Georgetown citizens left to pay the bill? How much of the city’s reserves being used to lessen the impact on each household?
I would also like to see what the 57 percent projected increase per household equals for one month. What is the total dollar amount of revenue expected in one month? Using this amount I’d like to see a breakdown of how this money is to be spent.
Thanks again Georgetown News-Graphic for keeping your readers informed.
Margaret Christensen
Scott County
