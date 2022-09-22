Providing Kentuckians with more than 22,500 good-paying jobs and $1.23 billion in payroll, as well as an economic output of around $9 billion, Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is as strong as it’s ever been. For the first time in history, the average salary for a worker in the distilled spirits industry in Kentucky has surpassed $100,000.

It wasn’t just Mad Men and chic mixology manuals that created bourbon’s explosive popularity across the globe. Thousands of hard-working Kentuckians deserve credit for laying the groundwork to make this “bourbon boom” a reality, elevating the industry into what we now refer to as the golden era for Kentucky bourbon.

