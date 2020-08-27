This week, during the regular meeting of the Georgetown City Council, council member David Lusby announced plans to give raises to first responders and other city employees starting with the first payroll in October.
Lusby is a member of the city’s finance committee. The announcement about the raises was included in his presentation for implementing a 911 fee on Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer System bills. He promised more information on the raises at the next council meeting, but he indicated the proposal, which must be approved by the council, would provide police and fire with a $5,000 annual raise and city employees a three percent increase.
The meeting was a gumbo of information, and not always easy to follow.
First, the 911 fee is likely to go through with a minimum of difficulty and it should. Years ago, we each paid a 911 fee but it was buried inside our telephone bills. When we started dropping our landlines in favor of cell phones, municipalities lost that revenue which supported dispatch services.
Make no mistake, 911 dispatch is just as important as police or fire. They are the link between crisis and help and dispatch is the safety net for our first responders who may find themselves in a perilous situation.
The finance committee’s proposal for raises is where a closer look is needed. Again, make no mistake our first responders need a wage increase. A study by the city clearly shows that, and while we believe some of the 18 cities included are not really “peer” cities, the data clearly shows that Georgetown has fallen behind in paying our first responders.
But it needs to be done right, or we will be replacing one problem with another.
Mayor Tom Prather emphasizes any wage increase must be accompanied by a sustainable revenue source. Any accountant would back that up because once wages are increased, the expense is ongoing. So, forget using cash reserves and other sources that are finite.
W
e appreciate the finance committee’s efforts to push forward with wage increases, but what we heard this week does not really address our first responder’s real problems. Yes, police and fire will receive a raise, but the way everything is cobbled together is of concern. And it does nothing to solve one of the biggest problems facing our first responders — lack of personnel.
The funds used to finance this round of raises include savings from a voluntary but temporary reduction in the Toyota Incentive Plan, funds originally budgeted for 911 Dispatch that will be eventually covered by the 911 fee and CARES Act funds. See the problem? Two of those sources are temporary. And the city only budgets about $700,000 annually for 911 Dispatch, and that, alone will not cover the increase in wages proposed.
And then what about the remaining $3,600 annually for police and $6,000 for fire that needs to be approved to get the wages to the minimum level expected?
Pandora’s box is open, and with an election just weeks away, it is doubtful the council will back off this proposal.
But as we move forward, the community and the city council need to acknowledge a couple of things:
—Increased wages will need to be supported by sustainable revenue.
—Police, fire and dispatch are underpaid, but they also need additional manpower and an increase in the number of authorized personnel. This newspaper was criticized when we reported our police have only four officers on duty some nights. Why do you think that is?
—None of this will be easy and much of it will be hard to swallow. And it will not be inexpensive.
Our city is where it is because past administrations, including this one, and past councils, including this one, have kicked the can down the road too many times. And the citizens have allowed and maybe even encouraged it.
So buckle up. We suspect the ride is about to get bumpy.
