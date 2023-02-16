I feel nothing but sympathy for Kentucky’s teachers, because they are expected, by many, to raise other peoples children. I know stories where parents are in prison, or there’s terrible abuse. Students bring that pain to school, and make classes unmanageable. The teachers are expected to be social workers and family psychologists. We should not expect this from our teachers.
Public schools should not promote any one sect. Everybody pays taxes, including people from no religion, so a tax-payer has the right to complain if a particular sect is promoted by a school. But immoral or lawless philosophies are also pushed, and that drives devout parents away, which reduces school income. Philosophies born out of the Sexual Revolution should be stopped, if only because they worsen the social problems I mentioned above.
Classes are too large, and there aren’t enough special-needs staff. We spend $10M+ on a state basketball coach, but we fund only 1-2 special-ed workers for an entire county. This is wrong. It can be fixed by raising salaries, so that more staff can be hired and class sizes reduced. It doesn’t matter that you’re retired.
We’re all responsible for the well-being of Scott County’s children, even if our own children no longer live at home.
