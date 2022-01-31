A letter written by 14th Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett accusing the commonwealth attorney and her husband of “possibly criminal” behavior and seeking an investigation exposes a huge chasm inside Scott County’s 14th Judicial Circuit Court system.
The letter was written on Dec. 16 to Greg Wolf of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and was signed by Privett, although we have been unable to reach the judge. However, the letter has been widely reported, so if Privett was not the author he would have likely let that be known.
The letter outlines multiple instances of “unprofessional, unethical, and possibly criminal” actions by Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and her husband, Rob Johnson, who is seeking Privett’s seat on the bench. Privett is not seeking re-election. Johnson is a former circuit court judge.
Muse-Johnson denies the allegations, calling them “blatantly false and grossly misleading.”
The Courier-Journal has reported the AG has started an investigation, but we have no such confirmation and no one we have spoken with has spoken to an investigator. The AG’s Office will neither confirm nor deny receipt of such a letter or that an investigation is under way.
But assuming the letter is legitimate and an investigation has started, we urge the AG to make this investigation a top priority.
The ramifications of the contents of this letter to the 14th Circuit Court system, especially here in Scott County, are significant.
The accusations are serious and the public deserves the truth. But in the immediate future this will undoubtably influence and likely mire local judicial proceedings.
It is highly unlikely Muse-Johnson will now be willing to have Privett preside over any of her cases, so the very thing some critics of Johnson’s efforts to run for circuit judge have feared are inevitable. 14th Judicial Circuit Court, Division One and Judge Jeremy Maddox will be hearing mostly criminal proceedings and 14th Judicial Circuit Court, Division Two and Judge Privett will be hearing mostly civil cases.
Not to mention that in 10 months or so we’ll have an election. Johnson’s guilt or innocence should be established well before the election. If Johnson is innocent he should not be required to campaign under such a cloud, and if he is guilty then he should resign from the race.
That does not take into account the impact this will have on the credibility of Muse-Johnson or Privett in their official capacities.
We urge the Attorney General to resolve this as quickly as possible. We urge all Scott County elected leaders to draft letters urging the AG to either push this investigation forward quickly, or announce in short order its status and/or resolution.
