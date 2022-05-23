To the Editor,
We probably can agree that change is all around us in many forms and fashions in the world, our nation, and in our personal lives.
Our granddaughter’s upcoming graduation from college was the inspiration for this poem I wrote about change. About all of us can identify with this.
“Change”
Ready or not here it is, change that is!
Whether fast or slow
However long
Here we go — singing life’s song!
Tears shed, fears shelved
Onward we go
Some things we don’t know.
Friends waving bye, others saying hi
Graduations, new places
Every situation
Onward we go
Some things we don’t know.
Inheriting a family farm
Moving to Tennessee
That would be my husband and me!
Living out our dreams
As impossible as it might seem.
On we go — singing life’s song
Some things we never know.
Belinda French
Formerly of Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.