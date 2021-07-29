To the Editor,
This past Tuesday, along with another Scott County citizen, I took my second tour of the local landfill and met with Todd Skaggs and Greg Elkins there.
Educating myself about the landfill has included reading the Facebook comments by the local concerned citizens and spending many hours discussing the landfill issue with other Scott County residents. My earlier letter to Judge Covington discussed the landfill problems and proposed solutions. I’ve researched the history of the landfill and lived part of it as a past member of the Georgetown City Council. The Georgetown News-Graphic has done a good job of providing information about this issue.
All this information has gone into my close consideration of the impact, on the residents in that area, of expanding the landfill. I’ve considered the effect,on the businesses and residents of the City of Georgetown, if the landfill is permanently closed.
The latest news indicates that the landfill issue is far from settled.
Waste disposal is most important to preserve a healthy Georgetown citizenry. Closing the landfill on Oct. 31, 2021, is equivalent to shutting down the Royal Spring on that same date. The impact of finding an alternative to the Georgetown sanitation service is the economic equivalent to finding an alternative to our current primary water source. I don’t think the alternative providers are going to be as affordable as the current providers. In this time of rising taxes and government fees, every dollar matters to the taxpayer.
The interest of all Scott County citizens will be best served by a return, by all sides, to the negotiating table. Reasonable people can always reach a reasonable solution.
Thank you for your kind consideration in this matter.
Stephen Glass
Scott County
