It is right and proper to have the proposed water and sewer rate increase. I was on the GMWSS board during the time when we did not have any rate increases for 12 years. Each year the Board would see a comparison chart of the rates for about 25 similar cities in Kentucky.
We were always either second or third from the bottom and we were always significantly lower than Kentucky-American. Yes, we were very proud that the water and sewer rates for our customers in the City of Georgetown were so low. We all were living on the cheap. And, I mean really cheap for this essential utility.
Times have changed: (1) the sewers to the south project was critically needed to avert a public health problem with a failing small-scale sewer plant and (2) sewer plant #1 near Cardome was running out of capacity. Then, a most unfortunate engineering flop has caused massive cost over-runs.
If, perchance, we as the GMWSS board had proposed modest rate increases each year (for example, in line with a cost-of-living increase), then the current proposed rate increase would be much more palatable. For example, my rough calculations (simply using published COLA values and no other rate increases) would have increased the typical $15 water bill for 2,000 gal/month in 2000 to about $26 today. That’s an increase of about 72 percent. Net: the current requested rate increase would be much less striking.
No one likes to pay more. It’s just that the time has come to play catch-up, to be mid-range in the rates of comparable cities, and to get these two projects completed. Of course, one draconian option is to absolutely stop any and all future development in the city… no new homes or no new businesses. None! Oops, the two GMWSS projects are well under way; they need to be completed. How can we possibly do that without a rate increase?
The key is that for many years the citizens of Georgetown have enjoyed unusually low water and sewer rates. Everyone needs to keep that historical perspective in mind during this discussion.
