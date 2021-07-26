To the Editor,
I want to question the recent results you reported concerning Scott Countians feelings on the landfill. The results you reported was that 63 percent were okay with the landfill continuing to operate here.
I find those numbers hard to believe:
—Fiscal Court has fought it for several years.
—Georgetown officials are on record opposing it’s continued operation.
—Residents in the area are continually complaining about the foul smell.
—Hundreds of big trucks daily on narrow rural roads are dangerous and possibly deadly.
—Dozens of environmental violations.
I wonder, was there anyway to verify your results? Did you monitor the responses? Could the landfill management have skewed the results by voting dozens or possibly hundreds of times to try to influence local opinion?
I noticed the paper allowed the management of the landfill space for an editorial, while I’ve only seen sound bites from local officials. Shouldn’t they have been equal space?
Charles Adams
Georgetown
