Knowing we’d be moving into Georgetown from out of state, I subscribed to and have read the News-Graphic for more than a year.
Without an actual content analysis, I’m relying on anecdotal memory to assert the most significant repeated word in newspaper headlines over the last 18 months has been “landfill.”
For example,
“Landfill expansion rejected by county” (last August)
“Landfill receives 13 violations” (later in August)
“Landfill governance eyed for improvements” (June)
“Landfill expansion application rejected” (May)
“Landfill amendment process reviewed” (April)
The crux of the matter seems to be Scott County will soon generate—if not already—more trash than legally certified repositories can handle. Like most of America, Georgetown produces mountains of garbage. So take out the trash. Where?
For 20 years, the Muncie Sanitary District in the Indiana community my family’s from—a government not even facing landfill problems—distributed blue, perforated plastic bags for household recyclables: paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood.
We had two trash containers in the kitchen: a wastebasket under the sink for garbage and under the table, a blue-bag lined ashcan for recyclables. Every week we tossed both regular garbage bags and the blue bags in a large trash bin, like Georgetown uses, at the end of our driveway. The Muncie Sanitary District picked up our trash bins, co-mingling all bags until they got separated at the city transfer station to remove recyclables from the waste stream.
The goal when the curbside program began was to divert 40 percent of solid waste from going into a landfill, extending by decades the lifespan of that landfill.
So imagine this surprise after months of continuously reading about Georgetown’s landfill problem. I moved down here to join the woman I love, who came earlier to the community. She had been living here six months and had the household organized. A few days after arriving, I asked her, “Where’s our recycling container?”
“We don’t have one,” she answered. “Everything goes in the trash.”
Georgetown has no curbside pickup of recyclables. Some recycling facility sits east of downtown, tricky to find, but hours and staffing and rules, especially in the pandemic, were unknown.
As far as I can see, all efforts to resolve Georgetown’s landfill issue have been stymied even as arguments continue to roil the community and the issue needs more informed debate and ideas. Yet another related News-Graphic headline came just last week: “Injunction allows landfill to remain open.”
Given the preponderance of coverage over the back-and-forth of landfill options, local government should not force recycling to be a voluntary afterthought for those willing to promote the practice on their own. The notion of curbside pickup of recyclables need examined: no panacea, of course, but a potential part of a resolution.
Some 11,500 households in Georgetown generate 24 tons of waste each day, or four pounds per house per day. That’s 28 pounds a week per household, about 120 pounds of waste each week. A lot of that—I’ll agree with the federal EPA estimate of 75 percent—is recyclable. If only half that much could be removed from the waste stream, much need for more landfill space could be delayed.
Could Georgetown’s new City Council not give formal study to the idea of curbside recycling?
Before somebody else brings this up: yes, the same Muncie Sanitary District that picked up my curbside recyclables is the epicenter of a kickback scandal. Nine federal indictments have been handed down, including of top administrators of the district and the former mayor of Muncie. Two city officials pled guilty, the rest of those indicted await trial. Yet as the newspaper writer who first uncovered and exposed corruption in the city administration, I assure you no criminal allegations involve the district’s recycling program. Maybe even miscreants support recycling.
Larry Riley is a Georgetown resident.
