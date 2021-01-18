My granddaughter’s book about learning about her grandfather has captured my interest as I look back over my past. Many of the questions are serious and some seem a little silly. Today’s question borders on the silly side, at least from my perspective. The question is: “Do we have any special family recipes?”
The simple answer to that question: “No. We just ate whatever was available.” Let me explain. As a young boy growing up during World War II, there wasn’t a lot to choose from. Most food was rationed and you had to have food stamps just to get what was available. And meat was something that was the most restricted. There were other things the were restricted such as coffee and sugar. You could get something called Postum. That was a substitute for coffee. We sweetened almost everything with honey.
Nearly every family in my neighborhood raised a garden. We had fresh vegetables in the summer and my mother, like so many others, canned enough for winter meals. The gardens were called “Victory Gardens,” as the families knew they were helping with the War effort.
That is the setting for what I ate as a youngster who was not even in his teen years. Now what might seem silly is the meals I thought were so good. But they probably won’t qualify as family recipes. My favorite meal was a big bowl of brown bean soup with cornbread. It seemed that was what my grandmother had for me every day when I came home from school at lunch time.
Granny (that’s what I called my grandmother) was the cook in our family. She would fix homemade biscuits every night for supper and that led to my favorite dessert: A hot biscuit with butter and sugar. When I would follow my dad to the stripping room on Saturdays, Granny would fix a couple of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and always, two of those special biscuits for my dessert. There was one dish I loved that was almost a dessert. It was fried mush. I believe it was made out of white corn meal and cooked in butter. You then added sugar and cream that had been poured off the top of the milk that had been delivered to door each morning. That was a dish fit for a king.
By the time I was 12 years old I had a morning paper route. “It’s time to be rousing around,” Granny would say to me as she woke me up at 5:30 a.m. By the time I got up and dressed she had fixed a big breakfast of scrambled eggs, a couple slices of jowl bacon and a hot cup of coffee. The coffee was diluted down with about half milk and two spoons of sugar, and the jowl bacon had been sliced from a hunk of fat pork that did not look anything like bacon.
The funny thing about this time of my life was, when I finished my paper route which took a little over an hour, Granny had another breakfast waiting for me when I walked in the door. It was just the same as the one I had earlier and just as good. I delivered papers for seven years and this routine never changed.
There is one other thing about my granny’s biscuits. During Halloween she would fix a big batch of her famous biscuits with butter and sugar and pass them out to the Second Street kids as they did their trick or treating. They must have liked them because they never missed a year coming by. And of course, there was always one for each of the Lusby kids.
Maybe I was wrong. Maybe we did have some family recipes. You could try making some biscuits with butter and sugar for dessert some night. When my Barbara proof read this article, she surprised me with a homemade biscuit with butter and sugar, and it was as sweet as I remember. And Barbara even said, “Hey, these are pretty good.” And for something different, why not try some jowl bacon with mush? I’m not sure I can get Barbara to go there. Whatever recipe you’re trying, don’t forget to mix in the most important ingredient: a heaping helping of love.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.