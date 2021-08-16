My grandchildren miss so many of the things I grew up with as a young boy living on Second Street. I wonder if they would have enjoyed it the way I did. Sometimes as I am out alone, I still miss those good old days. Let me share some of the things I still miss.
I miss the homemade biscuits, bacon and scrambled eggs that Granny cooked for me every morning before she woke me up at 5:30 to go on my paper route. I never did like waking up that early, but the big breakfast made it all worthwhile.
I miss skipping a flat rock across McKnight’s pond, and counting the number of times it skipped before sinking into the far side of the pond. We boys even had contests to see who could make the most skips. Yeah, I miss that.
I miss digging fishing worms in the Perry’s chicken yard and fishing for hours at a time in the same old pond. I miss catching those little perch and yellow-bellied catfish and then cooking them over a fire we built on the bank.
I miss playing kick-the-can at night, and one-man-in, a baseball game that only took 3 or 4 players to play. I miss playing ante-over where we threw a baseball over the house to someone on the other side.
I miss playing horse shoes with real horse shoes that Mr. Stockdell gave us from his blacksmith shop. Sometimes we spit through the shoe for good luck, but everyone knew this would cause a bad habit later in life where you would go around spitting all the time.
I miss swimming on a hot July day in Askew’s pond up by the railroad. We boys were young enough that a bathing suit wasn’t necessary and the cows watering in the other end didn’t bother us a bit. I even miss playing hopscotch, jacks and cutting out paper dolls with my sisters, but I don’t talk about that as much.
I really miss the front porch swing, and the hours we kids just sat and talked and rocked up and down. The time in the swing I miss most though, was lunch hour when Daddy would come home from work. When he had finished eating, he would sit there with his little boy waiting for his painting partner to come back and pick him up to go back to work. We sure shared a lot of good times talking about fishing and the Reds while swinging together. I really miss that a lot.
I miss those little green apples from the tree in the Brooks’ side yard. They were not very big and full of knots, but they were good. Mr. Price called them night apples because if you ate them after dark, you never saw the worms that were in them. And the worms never made anyone sick. If a fish ate worms, we figured people could too.
I miss Granny tucking me in at night and listening as I said my prayers. I miss Doug Devers coming by the house with his ice cream wagon. If mother had a quarter, the four Lusby children had a treat fit for a king.
I miss sitting on the front porch of Mac’s Grocery drinking a Pepsi Cola and eating a Zagnut candy bar, and just watching the world go by.
I even miss eating sour grass, wild strawberries, and ripe tomatoes right out of the garden. I miss hulling walnuts in the fall and getting the stain on my hands that took a week or two to get off. I miss catching lightning bugs, doodle bugs, and flying kites.
I miss a lot from my days on Second Street, but one thing I never miss is the memories. And sometimes as I marvel at the cell phones, computers, fast cars and big stores, I wonder if anyone else misses these simple things in life.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
