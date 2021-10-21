It was an honor to assist Mr. Dale Dobson in distributing challenge coins from the Dixie Agricultural Safety Team during last month’s Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee meeting, and of receiving the Policymaker award from the Agricultural Safety Health Council of America earlier this year. While the recognition is wonderful, there is still work to be done. The challenge coin came with a cost, the cost of promising that no matter what I will reach out when I’m in need and will help others when they are in need.
We all see farmers on a daily basis whether we recognize them or not. We usually don’t spare a thought for the work they do, and we don’t see the devastation many of them face. We don’t think about how crops and livestock can succumb to infectious diseases and be wiped out when the products were going to be used to put food on a family’s table. Sadly, these are realities most farmers face alone, and the pandemic has created a whole new level of adversity. The pandemic has been a hardship on most if not all of Kentucky’s key industries including agriculture.
When COVID hit, rapidly fluctuating demand for agricultural products snowballed into a feast-or-famine environment for farmers all over the globe. There was a resource surplus, with no one to buy.
Even before COVID, farmers were more susceptible to mental health challenges due to regular market fluctuations, social isolation, crop and livestock loss, and even relationship issues. This goes unnoticed, leaving agriculturists vulnerable.
The commonwealth is home to roughly 76,000 farms, 50,000 of which produce annual sales of less than $10,000 and an average acreage of 171. We also know that the rate for farmer suicides, and suicide in general, is on the rise with it being the 11th ranked cause of death in Kentucky. From 2004 through 2017, 109 farmers succumbed to their mental health challenges, with the majority being farmers over the age of 64.
In 2020, the General Assembly appropriated $1 million through the 2022 fiscal year to support the Kentucky Rural Mental Health and Suicide Prevention pilot program, along with naming the Wednesday of National Farm Safety Week, which is the third week of September, as “Farmer Suicide Prevention Day.” We also obtained $500,000 from the USDA for data collection and research to better grasp the issues facing rural Americans nationally.
In addition to efforts from the legislature, Kentucky universities in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Dr. Cheryl Witt with the University of Louisville, and Mr. Dale Dobson, who also works alongside the KDA, have supported our grassroots efforts to begin new programs. Additionally, I would be remiss if I did not mention one of the groups that has been at the forefront of our efforts: the Kentucky FFA Association, which has done important work in correlation with our efforts to help raise awareness.
The FFA Association’s initiatives include the Bringing Awareness Right Now (BARN) program, designed to shine a light on the mental health issues that agricultural professionals deal with in all sectors, as well as the Raising Hope program, engineered for a hands on approach for awareness. Raising Hope will have infrastructure in place, such as call centers and peer-to-peer communications, to better service the community.
To quote Paul Harvey, “And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God made a farmer.” As our economy begins its recovery from the unprecedented pandemic, we will rely on our farmers. Now more than ever, it is important that we begin to take strides in attempting to understand the mental health issues among all populations, especially in our agricultural communities. With all things, in God we trust.
God Bless Kentucky, and God Bless the USA.
REP. BRANDON REED of Hodgenville represents the state’s 24th House District, which includes all of Green, Marion, and LaRue counties.
