To the Editor,
I had a good laugh while eating lunch the other day reading the Phil Pratt comedy sketch in the News-Graphic.
The column was called A solution in search of a problem. But that is not accurate. It should be a problem in search of a solution.
The problem a lack of tax money the solution raise taxes on the wealthy to 39.5% the federal deficit would have paid off in 10 years had Gore been elected but the 2000 election was a farce and was decided by nine people. A change of ideology in Washington turned the clock back to the days of Reagan/Bush Sr. and trickle down economics. The surplus that Clinton had quickly turned into a deficit under Bush Jr.
I find hilarious that Rep. Pratt or his constituents who vote for him never cared about the deficit or government spending when Trump was handing out the stimulus checks or lowering taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Another solution would be lowering spending.
But the GOP is not serious about fixing anything they are only interested in one thing power that is it. They like to have a majority in both houses of Congress and the White House. Just look at the first six years of the eight that Junior Bush served.
His party controlled the executive and legislative branches and nothing was done. No vetoing of bills until the last two years when the country swung in the opposite direction.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
