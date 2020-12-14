Editor’s note: A previous letter to the editor suggested George Lusby did not subscribe to the NG. Lusby has been a long-time subscriber.
To the Editor,
I read Judy Rembacki’s latest rant against local elected officials. Most days I try really hard to ignore her writings, because I find it hard to believe that one person can get so much so wrong so often. She obviously feels a need to share her opinions, no matter how misguided or inaccurate. I’ll share a few facts.
1.) I believe its been 20 years since fiscal court voted itself a pay raise. With a bit of research I believe she’ll find that on average Scott County magistrates make less than magistrates in other like-sized counties. The same likely holds true for Georgetown City Council.
2.) Ms. Rembacki asserted last October that Republicans gerrymandered the 62nd House district when in fact it was the Democrat-controlled house under Greg Stumbo that did it.
3.) I have been a subscriber to the News Graphic since moving to Georgetown 15+ years ago. I have been a magistrate for six years. I shop local florists, gift shops, car washes and have my car repairs done locally. It’s not accurate, honest or fair to include “all of us” in “they.”
Bill Burke
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.