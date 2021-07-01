On Sunday, Americans will celebrate the 245th anniversary of our nation’s independence.
Because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, fireworks displays will likely begin Friday night and various organizations and communities will hold them throughout the weekend.
In order to keep the holiday safe and fun, we would offer the following suggestions:
—Observe your community’s hours for fireworks. For example, in Georgetown fireworks can be set off legally only between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.
—Respect your neighbor’s property. Keep your launch site open and away from your neighbor’s property to prevent accumulation of firework remains. Clean up after yourself.
—Fireworks safety is crucial. Keep a source of water nearby. Maintain a safe distance from the launch site, spectators and inhabited buildings.
—Be aware that others may have PTSD, autism and other medical conditions, so be respectful.
—More animals go missing between July 4-6 than any other time of the year. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) notes that nearly 20 percent of all lost pets go missing after becoming frightened by fireworks, thunderstorms or other loud noises.
—Keep your pets inside. Frightened animals can escape even with secure fencing. Close curtains or blinds and keep the lights on. If possible turn on some calming music, or use air conditioners or fans to dull the sound of fireworks.
This is a holiday to celebrate, but remember others, including our furry friends.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.