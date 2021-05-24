“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same…Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, and — which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son!” These are some of the words of Rudyard Kipling from his poem “If.” He goes on to add, “If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; if all men count with you, but none too much”, this, also, will allow you to claim the Earth and everything that’s in it.
As I have walked this journey through life for over eight decades, I think about the joys and sadness that have come my way. The triumphs are the times when the world is mine. But just as surely, the disasters will follow. Learning to “keep your head” and live with these highs and lows is a challenge we all must master.
Make no mistake. It is just as easy to become a victim of success as it is failure. Maybe it is even easier. In sports, we often talk about someone being a sore loser. But what about the arrogant winner? Which is worse? Praise can bring down the mightiest of men, just as criticism can destroy the will power of others. A saying of Buddha goes like this, “A solid rock is not shaken by a strong gale; so wise persons remain unaffected by praise or censure.”
As I have gotten older, and I hope wiser, I have become something of a philosopher, and these are the things a philosopher thinks about. I wade along the creek, and my thoughts lead me to the many wonders of life. I wonder what kind of person I am. I wonder what characteristics make a person great, and what tears them down. I have learned that greatness is not measured by wealth. Nor is it measured by position. I believe the true measure of greatness is how you treat your fellow man. And the greatest virtue a person can possess is to be humble. The greatest philosopher of all said, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.”
Another writer penned these words: “I came to realize that life lived to help others is the only one that matters, and that it is my duty, in return for the lavish life God has devolved upon me, to help others he has placed in my path. This is my highest and best use as a human.”
When you get older and wade the creek like I do, you might find yourself looking back over your life. And if you don’t get a chance to go fishing, I’ll share this thought with you. When it’s all said and done, it really isn’t about the fish, but rather, the fishing. And so, I’ll close with one more line from Kipling. “If you can dream—and not make dreams your master….you’ll be a Man, my son!”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
