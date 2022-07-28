I first met Tony McIntyre when I was with Kal Oakes covering a Georgetown College basketball game. He was a fellow photographer and when he saw me, he asked if he could take my picture. Of course, I agreed, then, I believe, we talked for some time about photography.

After that, we stayed in touch as he wanted to share his photography with me and the community. There were many times I would run into McIntyre at either a sporting event or around town. He would even stop in the newspaper office where we would talk and he would share stories about growing up, being featured in various publications (the Kung-Fu magazine sticks out in my mind), and playing the lottery. 

