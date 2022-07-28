I first met Tony McIntyre when I was with Kal Oakes covering a Georgetown College basketball game. He was a fellow photographer and when he saw me, he asked if he could take my picture. Of course, I agreed, then, I believe, we talked for some time about photography.
After that, we stayed in touch as he wanted to share his photography with me and the community. There were many times I would run into McIntyre at either a sporting event or around town. He would even stop in the newspaper office where we would talk and he would share stories about growing up, being featured in various publications (the Kung-Fu magazine sticks out in my mind), and playing the lottery.
Back in November 2021, McIntyre and I sat down for an interview on his inclusion in one of the latest “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” books. That is where I learned about his playing the lottery since he graduated high school until now.
He was mentioned in the “Believe it or Not” book because of an encounter with neighbors.
They congratulated him on $100,000 he had yet to win. McIntyre went to the store for tickets later that day, and by 11:30 p.m. he found out he did win $100,000 off the tickets he bought after the encounter.
What mattered to me, however, was the trust we had built over the years. We didn’t talk every day, but when we did, it was always a good conversation.
After hearing of McIntyre’s passing, I found a voicemail he had left me about the article on his dad, William McIntyre’s, passing. William was also a well known photographer.
“Yeah, James. This is Tony, man. I just want to make sure I tell you, I appreciate that article you did, man,” Tony said in the voicemail.
Those small gestures meant the most.
The last time I saw Tony was in Boston at the memorial for his father. To be honest, I didn’t mean to crash the memorial lunch. I was searching for someone to talk to about another friend who had passed. But, even though I was an uninvited guest, Tony and others made sure I ate and was taken care of. He introduced me to friends and family and we again, sat and talked for some time.
These are the memories I hold onto of Anthony McIntyre, Sr.
Thank you for sharing your talent and your time with me.
James Scogin is a Georgetown resident and former News-Graphic videographer.
