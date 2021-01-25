“Did you live through any wars, and if so, how did it affect you?” That was a question in my Grandfather’s Story book my granddaughter, Grace, gave me for Christmas. To answer that question, I had to revisit a time in my life when I was a very young child. That’s where I’ll start, but sadly, it won’t be where I end. You see, there were three major wars during my young life.
Let’s start by turning back the pages of time to just before my 10th birthday. World War II was raging in both Europe and Japan, but to this young lad growing up on Second Street, it wasn’t a big part of my life. I knew it was very important to my parents though, because I remembered how every night after supper the radio was tuned in to listen to the newscast about the war. My mother had always been at home caring for us children, but now she was working in Lexington making parachutes for the war effort. I knew there were a lot of things you couldn’t buy at the store because of rationing, such as coffee, sugar and meat. Even gasoline was rationed. And I remember going to Garth School with my mother, to get rationing stamps that allowed the family to buy a limited number of these items.
One day, I remember walking with my mother to town. I noticed a small cloth hanging in a window of a home. It had a large yellow star in the middle of it. “What is that about?” I asked. “That means this family has lost a son in the war. It is what we call a Gold Star family,” my mother answered. “They must be very sad,” I thought as we continued on our way.
The war continued on and I continued doing what I always did. I fished in McKnight’s pond on Lemons Mill road and played ball with the Second Street boys in the field at the end of the street. Things changed, however, one hot August afternoon for this young nine-year-old boy. Jerry Shumate and I were digging fishing worms in the chicken yard behind his mother’s house when she came out and said, “Boys, the war is over.” I noticed tears in her eyes and she seemed very sad as she hurried back inside. I knew this was very important news and I hurried up Lemons Mill Road to tell my mother. I was too late. The grown-ups were out in the streets celebrating. Horns were blowing, and they were hugging each other. It was like the fourth of July. “Mother, everyone seems so excited, but Mrs. Shumate seemed so sad. Why was she this way?” I asked. “Son” my mother answered, “our boys will be coming home soon, but her son, the one they called Brother, will not be with them.” It was then I realized what the real meaning of war was. My best friend and fishing buddy Jerry, talked about his older brother often. I knew then he would never see him again.
There were two other wars that affected me in my later life. The first was the Korean War. My neighbor from across the street, Mr. Brooks, had a son, Stanley, in this war. I was a teenager and Mr. Brooks and I were good friends. We talked often and one morning as I returned from my paper route, he was out front and seemed very depressed. “I received a letter from the war department with these words about Stanley,” he said. “Missing in action; presumed dead.” Once again, I realized the horrors of war. Each morning as I returned from my paper route, we would talk about whether he had heard anything about his son. Each time, he would say he hadn’t but he wasn’t giving up hope. Then one morning before I could even ask, he smiled and said, “He’s alive and in a hospital in Germany. He’s hurt, but he will be home soon.” Unlike so many stories, this one had a good ending.
Then there was the Vietnam War. A young boy, who was a few years behind me in school, became a jet fighter pilot in that war. He was shot down on a mission over North Vietnam. No news was heard about him until several decades later, when his remains were returned to be buried back on United States soil. Two other young men that touched my life that fought in that war. They both were students in my classroom and athletes that I coached. They both returned home safely but not without a lot of memories they couldn’t put to rest. In the end, depression took their young lives.
A famous general was once asked what he thought about war. “War is hell,” he said. In the Bible in Matthew 24 it says, “there will always be wars and rumors of wars.” So, my answer is “Yes, Grace. I have lived through a lot of wars. And you will too. At least until we can learn to live together in peace.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
