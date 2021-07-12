A lady asked me some time back what it was like growing up as a little boy on Second Street. I will turn back the pages of time to when I was 12 years old until I graduated from high school. There were five of us boys that lived within a stone’s throw of each other. We were closer than brothers and we characterized ourselves as the Second Street gang.
The gang consisted of Tom and Bill Price, Buddy Perry, Lew Hoffman and me. There were others close by that sometimes entered into our escapades. Among them were Jerry Shumate, who lived on Lemons Mill Road just across from McKnight’s pond. And there are some stories that included Gene Rutledge, who lived on First Street. He only played with us when we needed an extra for a ball game.
There was never a typical day except for one thing. The Price brothers, Buddy Perry and I rolled out of bed every morning at 5:30 to deliver the Lexington Herald to all the customers in Georgetown. We started these routes when we were in the fifth or sixth grade and stayed with them until we graduated from high school. We got a penny for every paper we delivered, which added up to $1 a day. That was enough to get in a Saturday movie at the Glenn Theater, which cost 15 cents. For 10 cents more, we could get a Coke and a bag of popcorn. I even had money left to pay on the bicycle I bought for my paper route. Chick Parker let me pay on it by the week at his Firestone store on Main Street.
I will share a summer day, since there was no such thing as a typical day. By the time I got home from the paper route and ate breakfast, it would be around 7 a.m. I would head down Lemons Mill Road to McKnight’s Pond with my Red Ryder BB gun to shoot some snakes or maybe just skip some rocks across the pond. I might even fish a little while with my cane pole and worms that I had saved from the day before.
By 10, there would be a game of horseshoes beside the Prices’ house. Tom and Bill, Buddy Perry and I played for blood and maybe even a nickel a game. We played partners, but the Price brothers were never partners. No use starting a family feud. The horseshoes came from Mr. Stockdell’s blacksmith shop that was just across the street, and they were real horse shoes. Some were big from a work horse and some were smaller from a pony that had been shoed.
By lunch time, the weather would be near 90 degrees, and it was time for the gang to head to our swimming hole in Mr. Askew’s pond, about a mile from home and next to the railroad tracks. It was a small pond that we shared with his cows. They stayed on one end and we stayed on the opposite end.
I am a little embarrassed to say that we didn’t have any swimming trunks. I think that was known as skinny dipping. Mr. Askew had a small picnic area close by, and if he was planning a party, he would come by and let us boys know it was time to leave so we wouldn’t spoil his get together.
A game of kick-the-can or basketball on a goal we had nailed to a tree in the Prices’ back yard would bring us to supper time. It seemed like nearly everything we did took place in that yard, and Mrs. Price would usually have a treat for us sometime in the afternoon.
For this not-so-typical day, the gang would head back up to the railroad tracks to a place called the Y. It got that name from where the old dinky railroad ran through Georgetown to Lexington and the regular railroad branched off towards its north and south routes. That became a camping spot for hobos that rode the rails so much back in that time. Many were young men returning from the war trying to put their lives back together. They would share their food with us and tell stories of the war, and we listened intently. To be honest, at times we wanted to join them as they rode the rails.
A typical day. No, just another day growing up on Second Street. I will share a few more in the next few weeks.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
