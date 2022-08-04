Every once in a while I’ll have a touch of insomnia. When that happens, and I’m the only one awake in the house, I usually will watch an old movie that I’ve seen countless times. Duck Soup, The Dirty Dozen and Cool Hand Luke are always in the rotation. The other night I had Hondo playing, easily one of the best westerns ever made.

I was about ten minutes in when my 12 year-old son Asher made his way downstairs. Admittedly, I was frustrated that he was up way past his bedtime, but it is summer and rules do get a bit lax. Of course he asked what I was watching and then he saw the character Hondo Lane and said, “Hey, isn’t that John Wayne?” The kid had never had any interest in westerns until a couple weeks prior when we visited the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Despite it being after midnight, when he asked if he could watch it with me, I agreed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.