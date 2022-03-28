To the Editor,
God willing, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the esteemed female version of Thurgood Marshall. Judge Jackson was given the “highest rating” from the American Bar and the blessings of top police organizations.
The three days of Senate hearings revealed a shameful code of conduct by certain Republican senators: Be rude, interrupt, gang up and dress-up in newly pressed white sheets for high tech lynching. They were reviving that old time Southern tradition of “Keeping uppity blacks in their place.” Public comments on the conduct of those Republican senators revealed, “That’s not going to fly with us” either.
God willing, neither will our country allow it anymore.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
