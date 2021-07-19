To the editor,
Do we really want Republican elected officials (“REOs”) running our elections in Kentucky?
Let’s think about it.
• REOs in multiple states have passed unconstitutional ‘anti-protest’ legislation.
• REOs acquitted Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.
• Almost 150 REOs in Congress voted to decertify a free and fair presidential election.
• REOs spoke at the Stop-The-Steal Rally, inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
• REOs filed over 60 lawsuits after the 2020 election to disenfranchise millions of voters.
• REOs in multiple states have pushed for illegitimate ‘Arizona-style’ sham election audits.
• REOs have relentlessly tried to downplay and obstruct investigations into the Capitol insurrection.
• REOs nationwide have pushed, and continue to push, Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.
• REOs in Congress object to D.C. statehood simply because the elected Senators would likely be Democrats.
• REOs in over a dozen states have unleashed an all-out assault on voting rights of minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
• REOs in multiple states have retaliated against election workers and officials who upheld the democratic process in last year’s elections.
• REOs at the state and federal level, including Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, are steadfastly opposed to federal legislation securing and expanding the constitutional right to vote.
Hmmm, ya think?
Again: Do we really want Republicans overseeing the democratic process in Kentucky?
Really?
Morgan Salyer
Lexington
