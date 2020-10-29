To the editor,
In a July 2019 Democratic Presidential debate, as candidates discussed which of them would be labeled socialists by Republicans, candidate Pete Buttigieg said that the GOP would call whoever was nominated, “crazy socialists.”
For proof, look no further than the races for U.S. Senate in Kentucky and Kentucky 6th District U.S. representative.
Sixth District challenger Josh Hicks served his country in two tours of duty in the United States Marines, came home and served five years as a Maysville police officer. But in incumbent Andy Barr’s cut-and-paste ads, Hicks is an anti-cop, pro-mob violence radical with a socialist health-care plan.
And Senate challenger Lt. Col. (ret.) Amy McGrath served 20 years in the Marines flying 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and worked in Congress, the State Department, Pentagon and on the faculty at the U.S. Naval Academy. But according to incumbent Mitch McConnell’s advertising, she’s part of a radical mob trying to tear the country apart.
Kentucky Republicans think Kentucky voters are dumb.
The first evidence that these candidates are not who the skeezy, monotonous ads say they are is the lives and service McGrath and Hicks have already given their country and our Commonwealth. The second is their policy proposals that put the health, jobs, infrastructure, and lives of their fellow Kentuckians first. The incumbents just want to keep their corporate PAC gravy train and radical right-wing agenda going, and the ads they approve show they’ll do and say anything to stay there.
Rich Copley
Lexington
