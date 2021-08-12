By all accounts Billy Parker’s first speech as Scott County superintendent-elect was a success.
Speaking during the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon, Parker thanked area businesses and organizations for their support of education and encouraged continued collaboration.
But Parker deliberately but subtly buried the lede midway through his address.
“Our decision to mask as we start the year is based on our own data regarding exposure and quarantines,” he said.
Last week, when Scott County Schools announced it would require masks at the start of school, the criticism was swift. Social media posts hammered the school board for its insensitivity and unfairness to the students.
Several neighboring school systems hedged by saying masks would be optional as school started, making Scott County a little of an outlier.
But Parker was polite but firm. He offered no apologies and did not waver.
“I am not trying to change anyone’s perspective on the topic because it is clear to me that people are dug in on the issue wherever they are on the spectrum,” Parker said. “I simply hope this … I hope it is clear that we are promoting this measure because there is the potential for the benefits of this decision to outweigh the consequences.”
Politics aside, the Scott County Board of Education, Parker and current superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub made the only reasonable decision available by requiring masks. At stake is the health and well being of some 10,000 students and more than 1,000 teachers and staff members. Add to this there currently is no vaccine approved for children 11 years of age and under.
The resurgence of the coronavirus is hitting young people hard. During August, 55 Scott County young people under the age of 18 have been confirmed with the virus. Some may use statistics to argue this number is low compared to our population, but if one of those 55 is your child, the statistics are meaningless and the percentage is 100 percent. Health officials will also point out that if there are 55 confirmed cases, there are at least another 100 unconfirmed due to contact.
Another factor that some may not consider are the ventilation systems in our schools. A year before the virus struck, the school board discussed upgrading then ventilation system at Scott County Middle School, but ultimately decided the cost was prohibitive and due to the building’s age, not likely to be very effective anyway. We are fortunate to have some new school buildings, but there are also buildings that are older with ventilation systems that are not as efficient as others.
Masks are not ideal. No one wants to wear a mask. But Parker stressed the health and safety of the school system’s students and staff is the top priority and we believe that is exactly the attitude most parents want from their school system. And Parker left it open that the school system would frequently evaluate the policy.
But we also want and need in-person instruction. Virtual instruction is fine in certain circumstances, but in-person instruction is preferred by most of us, including educators. So, if masks can enable Scott County Schools to maintain in-person instruction, then that’s what is necessary.
We should point out that some of those school systems that made masks optional, and have already started, are experiencing outbreaks and quarantines that are disrupting their instructions. Parker pointed out that masks were not required in our summer school and an entire class was forced to quarantine and at the end of the summer, they were struggling with outbreaks.
This virus does not care where we fall on the political spectrum, and its latest prime targets seem to be younger people.
The Scott County Board of Education made a difficult call, but it was the right decision. So, instead of criticizing, let’s all work together to end this pandemic siege any way that we can. Masks are a small price to pay to keep our children and our community safe.
